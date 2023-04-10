BQPrimeMarketsCreditAccess Grameen Shares Gain Most In Eight Weeks As Assets Grow 27% In Q4
CreditAccess Grameen Shares Gain Most In Eight Weeks As Assets Grow 27% In Q4

CreditAccess Grameen's assets under management rose 27% YoY and 18% QoQ to Rs 21,032 crore in the quarter ended March 2023.

10 Apr 2023, 10:29 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image (Source: Rawpixel.com, Freepik.com)</p></div>
Representative image (Source: Rawpixel.com, Freepik.com)
Shares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. gained the most in eight weeks after the company's fourth-quarter assets under management rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 21,032 crore.

It grew by 18% sequentially.

The company's disbursements rose 24% year-on-year and 48% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,171 crore in the said period, as per the quarterly business updates disclosed in an exchange filing.

The customer addition improved 80% annually and 74% sequentially to 5.4 lakh customers during the quarter.

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen rose 5.53% to Rs 1,006.5 apiece as of 9:53 a.m., compared with a 0.3% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 9.25% intraday, the most since Feb. 8, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.9.

Sixteen analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 24.3% over the next 12 months.

