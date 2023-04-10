CreditAccess Grameen Shares Gain Most In Eight Weeks As Assets Grow 27% In Q4

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. gained the most in eight weeks after the company's fourth-quarter assets under management rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 21,032 crore.

It grew by 18% sequentially.

The company's disbursements rose 24% year-on-year and 48% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,171 crore in the said period, as per the quarterly business updates disclosed in an exchange filing.

The customer addition improved 80% annually and 74% sequentially to 5.4 lakh customers during the quarter.