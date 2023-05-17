CreditAccess Grameen Shares Gain After Reporting Its Highest Q4, FY23 Profit

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. rose the most in five weeks after its highest-ever fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit, up 86.4% year-on-year to Rs 296.60 crore, according to an exchange filing. It beat the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 244.95 crore.

The profit for FY23 also rose 134% year-on-year to Rs 826 crore, a record high for the company.

The company's net interest income rose by 32.7% year-on-year to Rs 689.90 crore in the fourth quarter. This compares with the revenue of the same period in the previous fiscal, which stood at Rs 519.6 crore, according to its exchange filing.

Apart from this, CreditAccess Grameen's gross load portfolio also grew by 26.7% year-on-year to Rs 21,031 crore, as compared to Rs 16,599 crore in FY22.

The company also announced that it became the first-ever pure-play microfinance institution to cross the Rs 20,000 crore portfolio mark.