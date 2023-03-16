Credit Suisse To Borrow Up To $54 Billion From Central Bank

Credit Suisse shares slumped by as much as 31% on Wednesday in Zurich trading, and its bonds fell to levels that signal deep financial distress, as persistent doubts over the scandal-ridden lender combined with a global selloff in banking stocks. The government, central bank and financial regulator Finma have been discussing ways to stabilize the bank after a tumultuous day sparked by the firm’s largest investor ruling out increasing its stake, Bloomberg reported earlier.