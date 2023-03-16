Credit Suisse To Borrow Up To $54 Billion From Central Bank
Credit Suisse said it will borrow as much as 50 billion francs ($54 billion) from a Swiss National Bank liquidity facility.
(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG, seeking to weather a collapse in market confidence, said it will borrow as much as 50 billion francs ($54 billion) from a Swiss National Bank liquidity facility as it offers to repurchase debt.
The bank is making a tender offer to buy back up to approximately 3 billion francs of dollar- and euro-denominated debt, according to a statement.
“These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation,” Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said in the statement. “My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs.”
Credit Suisse shares slumped by as much as 31% on Wednesday in Zurich trading, and its bonds fell to levels that signal deep financial distress, as persistent doubts over the scandal-ridden lender combined with a global selloff in banking stocks. The government, central bank and financial regulator Finma have been discussing ways to stabilize the bank after a tumultuous day sparked by the firm’s largest investor ruling out increasing its stake, Bloomberg reported earlier.
(An earlier version of the story was corrected to show the bank repurchases debt.)
