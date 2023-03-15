Credit Suisse Shares Slump To Record Low, Bonds At Distressed Levels

Credit Suisse Group AG's shares plunged to a record low on Wednesday and credit spreads surged after the Swiss bank's top shareholder said it wouldn't raise its stake in the firm.

The stock tumbled nearly 24% on the Swiss stock exchange before recovering slightly and remains 14% down currently.

"The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory," Ammar Al Khudairy, chairperson of Saudi National Bank, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.