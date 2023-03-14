Credit Suisse Picks Cement Bets As It Predicts A Revival

The combination of strong demand and a decrease in commodity prices would help revive profitability in the Indian cement sector, according to Credit Suisse.

The research firm has said factors such as seasonality, maintenance, cyclical momentum of demand, regional disparities, and higher utilisation for sector leaders as all suggesting that capacity addition is need driven. "We build capacity addition run rate doubling to 40-45 metric tonne per annum from 20-22 metric tonne per annum," the note said.