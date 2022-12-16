Credit Suisse Is Betting On These Sectors For 2023

Domestic cyclicals including financials, cement and construction stocks present better prospects in the coming year, according to Credit Suisse.

A revival in credit growth, prospects of better net interest margins, low FPI ownership, low imminent risk of rise in credit costs and a large valuation discount makes PSU banks favourites over private banks, it said in its Indian Market Strategy report.

However, the global investment bank and financial services company remains overweight on both, it said.

“We also continue to be overweight on cement despite the negative impact of USD/INR, primarily due to the expected turnaround in construction.”

Credit Suisse is underweight on IT, industrials and metal stocks for 2023.

The agency prefers staples over discretionary, “despite the former being expensive, with growing evidence of low-income job creation improving incremental news flow”, it said.

While it doesn't see substantial declines in IT earnings, it expects stocks to fall 10-27% in the event of a U.S. recession.

The unwinding global supply chain bullwhips could weigh down on metal prices, it said.

According to Credit Suisse, the underweight rating on both discretionary and industrials is on account of valuation concerns. Specifically in terms of industrials, the momentum—once driven by strong state and private capex—has mostly been priced in, it said.

While Credit Suisse is constructive on forward earnings, “15% gains from rolling-forward, may set the ceiling for market returns over 2023”, it said. “Cuts to globally exposed sectors should be offset by upgrades to sectors like financials, but large upgrades are unlikely.”

"Given all the uncertainties, there is a preference for large caps... The preference for me would also be the large caps," Neelkanth Mishra, co-head of India Securities Research at Credit Suisse, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"On mid caps, I think the advantage is that fundamentally they are less exposed to the world. They're much more exposed to India. Earnings-wise, they should be better off."

However, Mishra is apprehensive that in a time of uncertainty, the risk appetite weakens and tends to affect mid-cap price to earnings ratio a lot more. As mid-cap investors find other asset classes becoming more attractive, "it is possible that mid caps and small caps continue to drift lower," Mishra said.