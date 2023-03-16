Credit Suisse Default Swaps Drop After Central Bank’s Liquidity Pledge

On Thursday, following the news, Credit Suisse Group’s bonds initially rose, although they were still far from paring this week’s losses. The 7.75% notes due in 2029 jumped as much as 10 points to 81 cents on the euro before reversing all their gains, falling to around 70, according to CBBT data compiled by Bloomberg at 11:26 a.m. London time. They were trading around 98 as of last Friday.