Credit Suisse Crisis Crushes A Favorite Investor Trade Of 2023

The banking crisis in the US following the sudden failure of SVB and two other lenders has also led investors to swiftly temper expectations of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and as a result, the European Central Bank. That leaves earnings at European lenders particularly vulnerable as they’ve still seen estimate upgrades outnumber downgrades this year, according to a Citigroup Inc. index. Estimates at US banks, on the other hand, have been consistently reduced over that period.