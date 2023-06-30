Coromandel Picks Up Additional 32.68% Stake In Drone Start-Up Dhaksha For Rs 204 Crore
Coromandel had earlier acquired an 18.34% stake in Dhaksha through its investment arm Dare Ventures Ltd.
Coromandel International Ltd has acquired an additional 32.68% stake in drone firm Dhaksha Unmanned Systems for Rs 204 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
The company now has a 51% stake in the start-up.
In the regulatory filing, Coromandel International informed that its wholly owned subsidiary Coromandel Technology Ltd. is acquiring an additional 32.68% equity stake in Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Pvt. Ltd. at an outlay of Rs 204 crores.
"With this acquisition, Coromandel will be holding a majority (51%) stake in Dhaksha," the filing said.
The current investment values the start-up at Rs 625 crore, it added.
Dhaksha, incorporated in 2019 and headquartered in Chennai, is one of the leading players in drone space in India, providing a complete range of Unmanned Aerial Systems technology solutions across agriculture, defence, surveillance and enterprise applications.