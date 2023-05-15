Coromandel, Kalyan Jewellers, PVR Inox, Pfizer Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Fertiliser maker Coromandel International, jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers, the recently merged entertainment major PVR Inox, and pharmaceutical company Pfizer are among the top names slated to announce their financial results for the quarter ended March 2023 this Monday.

As per analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, Coromandel International is expected to see both net profit and sales rise in annual terms for the quarter under review. However, the company's top line and bottom line print will see decline in sequential terms.