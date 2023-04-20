Container Corporation Shares Gain As Goldman Sachs Upgrades Rating To 'Buy'

Shares of Container Corporation of India Ltd. gained after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from 'neutral' to 'buy', citing recent corrections and continuing benefits from rail containerisation.

The brokerage has also set the target price on the company at Rs 720, implying an upside of 20% after the stock's valuation had corrected by 25% since its peak in November 2022.

The effect is expected to further accelerate as the dedicated freight corridor connects to the western coast ports by mid-CY2023, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust is expected to open within 18 months, the brokerage said in its April 19 note.