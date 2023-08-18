ADVERTISEMENT
Confidence Petroleum Stock Gains After Opening 13 New LPG Stations
The company commissioned 13 new LPG station for cars and auto rickshaws, taking the total strength to 248.
Shares of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. gained on Friday after it commissioned 13 new auto liquid petroleum gas dispensing stations to cater to the green fuel requirements of cars and auto rickshaws. The strength of the gas supplier's ALDS stations has reached 248, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Shares of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. gained on Friday after it commissioned 13 new auto liquid petroleum gas dispensing stations to cater to the green fuel requirements of cars and auto rickshaws.
The strength of the gas supplier's ALDS stations has reached 248, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Shares of Confidence Petroleum were trading 5.34% higher at Rs 79.85 apiece, compared to a 0.41% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11:30 a.m. The stock jumped as much as 6.86% to hit an intraday high of Rs 81 per share.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at six times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 62.16, indicating the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT