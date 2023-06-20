Condom Maker Draws Rush Of Buy Calls On 57% Jump Since IPO

An employee sort condoms on a light table on the production line at a Karex Bhd. facility in Port Klang, Selangor, Malaysia, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Karex, the world’s biggest maker of condoms making one in five worldwide, produces for brands like Durex as well as its own line of specialty condoms such as Durian-flavored ones. It churns out more than 5 billion condoms a year and exports them to more than 140 countries. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg