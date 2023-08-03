Concord Biotech IPO: All You Need To Know

Concord Biotech Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Aug. 4.

The India-based biopharma company’s IPO comprises 20.93 million equity shares by Helix Investments through an offer for sale. This represents 20% of the pre-offer shareholding of the company.

Out of the total IPO size, up to 50% of the net offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, while a minimum of 15% is set for non-institutional investors. At least 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors. The business has set aside up to 10,000 equity shares under the IPO for subscription by eligible employees, with a discount of Rs 70 per equity share being offered to them.