Colgate Shares Decline As Analysts Remain 'Neutral' On New CEO Growth Plan

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. declined as the company's plans to regain lost market share failed to cheer analysts.

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Prabha Narasimhan, mapped out plans to focus on four key areas to win back lost market shares and restore growth that was seen two to three years ago.

"While initiatives for growth under the new chief executive officer are welcome, we do not see any material change in business prospects over the near to medium term," Motilal Oswal said in its investor note.

Nomura, while marking the new plans laid down by the CEO as "promising" with potential to improve both volume growth and market share, said execution will be key.

Shares of the company fell 2.54% to Rs 1,600 per share as of 10:15 a.m., compared with 0.31% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded volume stood at 3.7 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 48.

Of the 35 analysts tracking the stock, 10 analysts maintain a 'buy,' 15 recommend a 'hold,' and 10 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 1.1%.