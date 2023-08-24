Coforge Shares Gain As Over 25% Equity Changes Hands In Large Trade

Shares of the company advanced 4.75%, before paring gains to trade 3.40% higher at 10:12 a.m., compared to a 0.56% rise in the Nifty.

The stock rose the most since May 26. It has risen 30.6% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 179.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.1.

Of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 2.1%.