Coffee Day Shares Plunge 18% After Insolvency Plea
IDBI Trusteeship Services has alleged a default of Rs 228.5 crore.
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. tumbled on Monday after IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd. filed an insolvency plea against the company with the National Company Law Tribunal over a Rs 228.5-crore default.
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises plunged 18.36%, the most since May 24, 2021, before paring some of the losses to trade 14.12% lower at 10:45 a.m. That compares with a 0.62% rise in the Nifty.
The stock has fallen 4.61% year-to-dates. Total traded volume stood at 5.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.8.
