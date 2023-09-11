Coffee Day Shares Plunge 18% After Insolvency Plea

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises plunged 18.36%, the most since May 24, 2021, before paring some of the losses to trade 14.12% lower at 10:45 a.m. That compares with a 0.62% rise in the Nifty.

The stock has fallen 4.61% year-to-dates. Total traded volume stood at 5.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.8.