Cochin Shipyard Shares Rise After Rs 300-Crore Order Win

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. rose after it won a 24-month contract from the Indian Navy for the upgrade of an Indian naval ship at an estimated contract value of Rs 300 crore.

Shares of the company rose as much as 6.35%, the most in a week, before paring some gains to trade 4.09% higher at 09:52 a.m. compared to a 0.12% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.

Of the four analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' and one suggests 'hold' on the stock. The average of 12-month target price implies a potential return of 2.3%.