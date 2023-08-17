Cochin Shipyard Shares Hit Record High As Order Inflows Seen Strong

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. hit an all-time high on Thursday on expectations of a high order inflow for the industry.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. has said India's push for localisation is driving the order inflow in the sector.

The shipbuilding industry is expected to get contracts worth over Rs 1.2 lakh crore over the next two to four years, Garden Reach Chairperson Commodore (Retired) PR Hari said in an interview with BQ Prime.