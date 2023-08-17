Cochin Shipyard Shares Hit Record High As Order Inflows Seen Strong
The shipbuilding industry may get contracts worth over Rs 1.2 lakh crore in next two to four years, Garden Reach's PR Hari said.
Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. hit an all-time high on Thursday on expectations of a high order inflow for the industry.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. has said India's push for localisation is driving the order inflow in the sector.
The shipbuilding industry is expected to get contracts worth over Rs 1.2 lakh crore over the next two to four years, Garden Reach Chairperson Commodore (Retired) PR Hari said in an interview with BQ Prime.
Shares of Cochin Shipyard jumped 8.16% higher at Rs 873.75 apiece, compared to a 0.26% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11:05 a.m. The stock surged 11.96% intraday to hit record high of Rs 904.45 per share.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 11.2 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 86, indicating that it may be overbought.
Three out of the four analysts tracking Cochin Shipyard maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 19.4%.