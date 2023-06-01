Coal India OFS: All You Need To Know

The Union government will sell a 3% stake in Coal India Ltd. through an offer-for-sale on June 1 and 2.

The OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 1. Retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids can participate in the issue on June 2, the mining major told exchanges on Wednesday.

The OFS will be carried out via a stock exchange mechanism through a separate designated window of the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.