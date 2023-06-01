Coal India OFS: All You Need To Know
Government of India to sell upto 3% stake in Coal India and is exected to raise upto Rs 4000 crore
The Union government will sell a 3% stake in Coal India Ltd. through an offer-for-sale on June 1 and 2.
The OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 1. Retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids can participate in the issue on June 2, the mining major told exchanges on Wednesday.
The OFS will be carried out via a stock exchange mechanism through a separate designated window of the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
OFS Details
The central government will sell up to 3% of its stake in Coal India Ltd. through an offer for sale, or OFS.
The OFS will take place on June 1 and June 2 for a base offer of 9.24 crore shares, or 1.5% stake, and an additional 9.24 crore shares, or 1.5% stake, in case of oversubscription.
The floor price has been fixed at Rs 225 a share, a discount of nearly 7% compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 241.2.
The sale will be brokered by Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Kotak Securities, and SBI Capital.
How Much Money Will The Government Garner
The government, by selling up to 18.5 crore shares in Coal India, the single largest coal producer in the world, is expected to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore. Back in 2010, Coal India raised around Rs 15,200 crore through the sale of 10% shares through its initial public offering at Rs 245 per share.
Coal India OFS will be a part of the government’s plan to divest its stake in public sector undertakings. It will play a crucial role for the government in achieving its FY24 divestment target of Rs 51,000 crore.
How Much Stake Does The Government Have In CIL
The central government now has a 66.13% stake in the PSU, with the public holding 33.87%, of which LIC owns 11%.
Who Can Bid
Non-Retail Investors
Non-retail investors are allowed to bid on June 1, with the option to carry forward unalloted bids to June 2. A minimum of 25% of the offer shares are reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies.
If, within the "base offer" of 9.24 crore shares, the non-retail category is oversubscribed on June 1, an additional 1.5% (the "oversubscription option") is offered for sale. In the event of oversubscription on June 2 in the non-retail category, allocation will be made on a proportionate basis.
Retail Investors
Retail investors are allowed to bid only on June 2, with 10% of the offer reserved for them. If the retail category is undersubscribed, those shares will be allotted to non-retail investors who have chosen to carry forward their unallotted bids to June 2. If the retail category is oversubscribed, allocations will be made on a proportionate basis.
Employees
Shares equivalent to up to 5% of the offer size may be offered to employees. The employees will be eligible to apply for equity shares up to Rs. 5,00,000.
Shares of Coal India fell as much as 4.8% on Thursday, the most since Nov. 15, 2022, compared to a 0.13% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 12:25 pm.