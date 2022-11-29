CLSA Upgrades Beaten-Down Paytm Stock To 'Buy'

CLSA upgraded beaten-down Paytm to "buy" from "sell" citing that the stock "warrants a look" after the recent drawdown.

One 97 Communications Ltd., the operator of Paytm, saw its valuation decline in the last two weeks after share prices fell 27% as a lock-up period set in the IPO expired. The selloff also deepened after research firm Macquarie said that Paytm could be at risk from Jio Financial Services.

Given the stock has plunged more than 78% from its IPO price of Rs 2,150, CLSA believes it warrants a look, especially given the “potential to scale up”.

The research house set a target price of Rs 650 on Paytm in its Nov. 28 report, implying a 40% upside from current levels.

"While our interactions with several investors over the past four months suggest some discomfort or uncertainty about scaling up the lending business, we think that the stock warrants a look now," CLSA said.

CLSA said the company has more than $1 billion in cash on its balance sheet, and the cash burn should end in another four to six quarters.