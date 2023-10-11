CLSA Raises India Allocation, Changes Stance To 'Overweight'

India's late margin contraction cycle supports a recovery in relative return on equity and value creation when compared against other emerging market countries, the brokerage said.

The market is at a fair value with a 22% potential upside in dollar terms, based on its economic regression model, which has explained monthly index movements with around 80% accuracy, it said.

GDP growth in the country is supportive of a sustained around 15% annual earnings-per-share expansion due to a close association of growth trajectories with economic output and corporate earnings in the country, the note said.

The brokerage also highlighted that non-resident investors do not appear to be overexposed to India.