Clean Science And Technology Q1 Results: Profit Falls 6.35%, Misses Estimates

BQPrimeMarketsClean Science And Technology Q1 Results: Profit Falls 6.35%, Misses Estimates
Clean Science and Technology's net profit fell 6.35% year-on-year to Rs 58.9 crore in the first quarter.

03 Aug 2023, 3:12 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Technicians at quality control department at Clean Science And Technology. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Technicians at quality control department at Clean Science And Technology. (Source: Company website)

Clean Science and Technology Ltd.'s profit declined in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell 6.35% year-on-year to Rs 58.9 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 70.6 crore.

Clean Science and Technology Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 19.61% at Rs 188.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 196.08 crore).

  • Ebitda declines 16.61% to Rs 76.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 91.5 crore).

  • Margin at 40.43% versus 38.97%.

  • Net profit down 6.35% at Rs 58.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70.6 crore).

Ebitda margins were higher by 200 basis points on a y-o-y basis, despite a 20% drop in revenue, led by a better product mix, benign input prices, and a prudent operating cost structure.

The domestic market was relatively less affected than the export market.

Their performance chemicals segment and Pharma & Agro Intermediates had decreased realisation and volume; volume impact was greater than realisation. FMCG chemicals volumes were better while realisation corrected; overall, revenue growth was registered.

Shares of the company fell 1.53% to Rs 1,286.5 apiece, as compared with a fall of 1.05% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2:43 p.m.

