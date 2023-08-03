Clean Science And Technology Q1 Results: Profit Falls 6.35%, Misses Estimates
Clean Science and Technology's net profit fell 6.35% year-on-year to Rs 58.9 crore in the first quarter.
Clean Science and Technology Ltd.'s profit declined in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit fell 6.35% year-on-year to Rs 58.9 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 70.6 crore.
Clean Science and Technology Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.61% at Rs 188.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 196.08 crore).
Ebitda declines 16.61% to Rs 76.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 91.5 crore).
Margin at 40.43% versus 38.97%.
Net profit down 6.35% at Rs 58.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70.6 crore).
Ebitda margins were higher by 200 basis points on a y-o-y basis, despite a 20% drop in revenue, led by a better product mix, benign input prices, and a prudent operating cost structure.
The domestic market was relatively less affected than the export market.
Their performance chemicals segment and Pharma & Agro Intermediates had decreased realisation and volume; volume impact was greater than realisation. FMCG chemicals volumes were better while realisation corrected; overall, revenue growth was registered.
Shares of the company fell 1.53% to Rs 1,286.5 apiece, as compared with a fall of 1.05% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2:43 p.m.