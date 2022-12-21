City Union Bank Shares Tank As RBI Finds Additional NPA Divergence

Shares of City Union Bank Ltd. fell after the Reserve Bank of India found additional NPA divergence for fiscal 2022.

The RBI conducted the on-site inspection for supervisory evaluation from Oct. 7 to Nov. 18, and the final meeting concluded on Dec. 19, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in an exchange filing on Dec. 20.

"The divergence to the tune of Rs 259 crore consists of 13 borrower accounts [outstanding balance greater than Rs 1 crore] for an amount of Rs 230 crore and 218 borrowers [outstanding balance less than Rs 1 crore] for Rs 29 crore," it said.

Of this, five accounts with a total exposure of Rs 61 crore were classified as NPA in the first half of FY23. Another 57 loan accounts with a total exposure of Rs 13 crore were closed as of Dec. 20, according to the bank.

Shares of the company fell 8.9%, the most since Aug. 31, 2020, to Rs 172 apiece as of 9:55 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 eased 0.19%.

Of the 27 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a "buy,, three suggest a "hold", and three recommend a "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 19.5%.