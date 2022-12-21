ADVERTISEMENT
City Union Bank Shares Tank As RBI Finds Additional NPA Divergence

RBI found an additional NPA divergence of Rs Rs 259 crore during supervisory evaluation from Oct. 7 to Nov. 18.
City Union Bank Vallioor Branch. (Source: Bank's official Facebook page)
Shares of City Union Bank Ltd. fell after the Reserve Bank of India found additional NPA divergence for fiscal 2022.

The RBI conducted the on-site inspection for supervisory evaluation from Oct. 7 to Nov. 18, and the final meeting concluded on Dec. 19, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in an exchange filing on Dec. 20.

"The divergence to the tune of Rs 259 crore consists of 13 borrower accounts [outstanding balance greater than Rs 1 crore] for an amount of Rs 230 crore and 218 borrowers [outstanding balance less than Rs 1 crore] for Rs 29 crore," it said.

Of this, five accounts with a total exposure of Rs 61 crore were classified as NPA in the first half of FY23. Another 57 loan accounts with a total exposure of Rs 13 crore were closed as of Dec. 20, according to the bank.

Shares of the company fell 8.9%, the most since Aug. 31, 2020, to Rs 172 apiece as of 9:55 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 eased 0.19%.

Of the 27 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a "buy,, three suggest a "hold", and three recommend a "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 19.5%.

