BQPrimeMarketsCity Union Bank Shares Surge As RBI Approves Reappointment Of Its CEO And MD
City Union Bank Shares Surge As RBI Approves Reappointment Of Its CEO And MD

RBI approved the reappointment of the company's chief executive officer and managing director for a period of three years.

27 Apr 2023, 10:30 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dr. N. Kamakodi </p><p>Source: Company Website</p><p></p></div>
Dr. N. Kamakodi

Source: Company Website

Shares of City Union Bank Ltd. surged the most in over 29 months after the RBI approved the reappointment of the company's chief executive officer and managing director for a period of three years.

The board of directors of the bank recommended N. Kamakodi's name for the extension of his tenure in the company. The Reserve Bank of India approved the bank's recommendation to extend Dr. N. Kamakodi's term for a period of three years, with effect from May 1.

Shares of City Union Bank Ltd. advanced 6.27% to Rs 141.55 apiece as of 10:01 a.m., compared to a 0.14% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 9.61% intraday, the most in over 29 months since Nov. 9, 2020.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 27.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.9.

Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 30.9%.

