City Union Bank Shares Surge As RBI Approves Reappointment Of Its CEO And MD

Shares of City Union Bank Ltd. surged the most in over 29 months after the RBI approved the reappointment of the company's chief executive officer and managing director for a period of three years.

The board of directors of the bank recommended N. Kamakodi's name for the extension of his tenure in the company. The Reserve Bank of India approved the bank's recommendation to extend Dr. N. Kamakodi's term for a period of three years, with effect from May 1.