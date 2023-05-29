City Union Bank Q4 Result Review: Analysts Forecast Low Net Interest Margin
Shares of City Union Bank Ltd. declined the most in over three months on Monday after the lender reported a weaker-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter ended March.
The bank's net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 218 crore during the quarter, according to an exchange filing. However, it was lower than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 233.2 crore.
Net interest income jumped 2.71% to Rs 514.3 crore, compared to the same quarter a year ago.
City Union Bank Q4 FY23 (Standalone)
Gross non-performing assets ratio at 4.37% versus 4.62% (quarter-on-quarter).
Net non-performing assets ratio at 2.36% versus 2.67% (quarter-on-quarter).
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share.
The stock was trading 9.04% lower at Rs 126.8 apiece, compared to a 0.66% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:47 a.m. It fell 9.86% intraday, the most since February 13.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 6.3 times the 30-day average volume.
Of the 26 analysts tracking the stock, 19 maintain 'buy' rating, five suggest a 'hold,' and two recommend a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price target implies a potential upside of 37.4% over the next 12 months.
What analysts are saying about the results:
Ambit Pvt.
Maintained 'buy' with a target price of Rs 170, implying a potential upside of 24%.
Asset quality improved, with net slippages down to 63 basis points and restructured loans down 27% QoQ.
Pressure on the net interest margin was due to the bank being unable to recognise Rs 25 crore of interest on agricultural loans.
Expects about 12% loan growth in fiscal 2024, with the bank normalising its approval rate and credit pick-up in core areas.
NIMs should settle around 40 basis points lower compared to pre-Covid levels.
Improvement in asset quality should result in a 14% EPS CAGR and a 14% return on equity over FY23–25.
Says the bank is unlikely to achieve its historical peak in loan growth, RoE.
City Union is one of the well-run MSME banks and can deliver 15% growth, or RoE, on a cross-cycle basis, the brokerage said.
Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
Downgrades to 'accumulate' from 'buy' rating and cuts the target price to Rs 160 from Rs 190.
Trims NIM by 18 basis points to 3.5% for fiscal 2024 and 2025.
Reduces multiple from 1.8 times to 1.4 times due to growth and pricing pressures from higher competition.
About 90% of assets are repriced compared to 50% of deposits, suggesting that in FY24 deposit costs will rise faster than yields.
The bank expects 12–15% loan growth in fiscal 2024.
Asset quality is expected to improve over FY23–25.
Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Pvt.
Downgrades to 'accumulate' with a target price of Rs 151, implying an upside of 9%.
Credit growth is likely to be muted for 1HFY24.
NIM is likely to remain at current levels.
The management indicated that pressure on NIM is likely to continue due to deposit re-pricing.
Says management expects NIM to sustain at about 3.65% for FY24.
Says management expects growth to remain muted in 1HFY24 as well.
It expects overall growth of 12–15% in FY24, with growth being back-ended.
Asset quality improved on the back of higher recoveries and a moderation in slippages, and management expects this trend to continue going forward.
Batuvala & Karani Securities India Pvt.
Maintains 'hold' and cuts the target price to Rs 150 from Rs 170.
Sees bank reporting about 1.3–1.4% RoAs for FY24–25, with around 13–14% loan growth.
Says bank remains focused on sustained improvement in asset quality with an eye on profitability in the long-term range of about 1.5% RoAs.
There is still some time to get the focus back on business growth, it said.
Says bank guided 1HFY24 to be sluggish in terms of muted growth and profitability, and only from 2HFY24 onwards could there be increased focus on business growth.