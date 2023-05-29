City Union Bank Q4 Result Review: Analysts Forecast Low Net Interest Margin

Shares of City Union Bank Ltd. declined the most in over three months on Monday after the lender reported a weaker-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter ended March.

The bank's net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 218 crore during the quarter, according to an exchange filing. However, it was lower than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 233.2 crore.

Net interest income jumped 2.71% to Rs 514.3 crore, compared to the same quarter a year ago.