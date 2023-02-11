City Union Bank, Balkrishna Industries, JBM Auto, Usha Martin Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

City Union Bank Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. will announce their financial results on Saturday, along with other companies.

Avanti Feeds Ltd., Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., Usha Martin Ltd., Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd., KDDL Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd., Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. and Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to announce their earnings today for the quarter under review.

HLE Glascoat Ltd., Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd., JBM Auto Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Industries Ltd., MSTC Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., NRB Bearings Ltd., Precision Wires India Ltd., PTC Industries Ltd., Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd., Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. and Titagarh Wagons Ltd. will also declare their results.