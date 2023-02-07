Citi’s Apabhai Says Prepare for the Risk Fed Rates Hit 6%

Stocks across markets from the US to Europe, Hong Kong to Korea look overpriced and set to fall in the next three-to-four months, with the dollar primed to rise alongside rate hike expectations, according to Mohammed Apabhai. Fair value on the S&P 500 will drop below 3,500 this year — a decline of about 15% from current levels — and the Hang Seng Index is expected to give back its year-to-date gains and fall further, he said.