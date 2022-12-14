Citi Picks Preferred Stock, Sector Bets As It Sees Nifty At 18,300 By December 2023

Potential upside for Indian equities in 2023 appears "limited" even as growth trends are likely to "remain decent", according to Citi Research.

Investors will look out for themes such as rural recovery, private capex, sustainability of credit growth, global slowdown impacts, rates, and inflation in 2023, the research house said in a note.

"Flows provide support—resilient domestic and improving FIl flows—along with a weaker U.S. dollar. India’s macroeconomic stability, relatively resilient EPS growth, and conducive flow environment justify India’s premium valuations, but the upside potential appears limited."

Citi expects the market to consolidate and would "selectively buy on dips, with our longer-term view remaining positive".

The research house pegged Nifty's December 2023 target at 18,300. The benchmark last closed at 18,608.