Cipla's U.S. Growth, Delay In Future Product Approvals Concern Analysts

Cipla Ltd. which is under the U.S. drug regulator's radar for manufacturing lapses at its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh, will face issues with further product approvals if it doesn't take corrective actions, according to analysts.

HSBC Global Research has maintained its 'buy' stance but cut target price to Rs 1,425 from the earlier Rs 1,440. "There are market concerns on its U.S. sales growth in view of pending FDA issues at Indore and Goa plants and subsequent delays in key approvals," it said.