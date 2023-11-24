Cipla's U.S. Growth, Delay In Future Product Approvals Concern Analysts
HSBC Global Research has retained its 'buy' rating for Cipla but cut the target price to Rs 1,425, implying an upside of 21.7%.
Cipla Ltd. which is under the U.S. drug regulator's radar for manufacturing lapses at its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh, will face issues with further product approvals if it doesn't take corrective actions, according to analysts.
HSBC Global Research has maintained its 'buy' stance but cut target price to Rs 1,425 from the earlier Rs 1,440. "There are market concerns on its U.S. sales growth in view of pending FDA issues at Indore and Goa plants and subsequent delays in key approvals," it said.
Warning Letter From FDA
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged manufacturing lapses at Cipla's Pithampur facility. The issues highlighted in the letter include violations of the manufacturing practices, data integrity issues and similar issues even at the company's facility in Goa.
The company has said it would respond to the warning letter from the FDA within the stipulated timelines and address the concerns to ensure sustained compliance.
What Brokerages Have To Say?
JP Morgan
The research firm maintains an 'overweight' rating with a target price of Rs 1,230.
The warning for Pithampur was on expected lines, it said. However, the letter "does not impact the existing or projected estimates as future product approvals from this site are not factored in our estimates".
The plant resolution may take longer than earlier expected. It pointed out that future inspections at other facilities become critical as they could impact future product approvals.
It has also kept its estimates unchanged and forecast a 17% core earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate over fiscal 2023–26 due to steady outperformance in India and South Africa and growth visibility in the U.S.
While the brokerage expects limited risk to albuterol, it also sees an impact of 9–11% on fiscal 2024–26 in the event of an import alert.
Bank of America Global Research
Bank of America Global Research reiterates its 'underperform' rating with a target price of Rs 990, as U.S.-driven earnings growth could highlight risks to valuations.
The warning letter was not a surprise to the firm, and it doesn't see any negative impacts on earnings as the facility has been under 'official action indicated' since August.
The letter can further delay the launch of gAdvair, Cipla's key inhaler.
"Our reading of the warning letter suggests that it is premature to conclude an import alert as the observation on 'oversight for the retention of original CGMP records' is as indicated in the Form 483 issued in February 2023.
Corrective action on the warning letter would be key to progress. It also sees that complaints regarding gAlbuterol could impact its market share.
HSBC Global Research
HSBC Global Research retains a 'buy' target but cuts the target price to Rs 1,425 from Rs 1,440 with an upside of 21.7%.
It has also made minor 1–1.1% cuts in EPS estimates for fiscal 2025/26e, but keeps estimates for FY24 unchanged.
The research firm sees no incremental risk for gAdvair, as Cipla had earlier started the site transfer process for gAdvair and gAbraxane, and the process is underway.
However, it expressed concerns about its U.S. sales growth due to the pending issues, which could delay the key approvals.
Expects to sustain Ebitda margin at 24% over fiscal 2024–26.
The research firm continues to like Cipla's focus on key segments, delivery on cost efficiencies, and prudent capital allocation.
HSBC also sees the possibility of a higher-than-expected increase in research and development and other operating costs that could slow down the pace of improvements in operating margin.
Cipla's stock rose as much as 2.93% during the day to Rs 1,205 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.55% higher at Rs 1,200.55 apiece, compared to a 0.01% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 12:43 p.m.
It has risen 11.65% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.30.