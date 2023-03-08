Cipla Shares Turn Volatile After Jefferies Cuts Target Price

Shares of Cipla Ltd. turned volatile on Wednesday after Jefferies cut the target price on the stock while retaining a 'hold' rating.

Flagging a possible bear-case scenario due to no big launches in the U.S. for the next two years, sharp erosion in the value of top-selling U.S. drug Albuterol, and higher R&D spends, Jefferies reduced the target price for Cipla to Rs 900 from Rs 1,100. This implies a potential upside of 2%.

The brokerage retained a 'hold' rating on the stock. "While the stock is down 15% over the last month, it is still away from our bear-case valuation," it said in its March 7 investor note.