Cipla Shares Slip 7% After U.S. FDA Reveals Details Of Warning Letter For Pithampur Facility

Shares of Cipla Ltd. fell over 7% on Thursday after the U.S. drug regulator revealed details of a warning letter to it Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The warning letter summarises violations of current good manufacturing practices regulations for finished pharmaceuticals and product quality defect complaints.

The U.S. FDA also pointed out similar issues with the Goa facilities of the company, which is under 'Official Action Indicated' status. "FDA has cited similar CGMP observations at other facilities in your company’s network," the warning letter said.

It has asked the pharma company to take help from third party consultants to address the issues at the facilities.

"FDA may withhold approval of new applications or supplements, listing your firm as a drug manufacturer until any violations are completely addressed and we confirm your compliance with CGMP. We may re-inspect to verify that you have completed corrective actions to any violations."