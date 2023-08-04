Cipla Shares Hit Record High On Blackstone Takeover Report

Shares of Cipla Ltd. hit a record high on Friday on report that Blackstone Inc. may acquire the entire promoter stake in the pharmaceutical major.

The largest private equity firm in the world is planning to take over the entire 33.47% promoter stake in Cipla, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing people in the know.

A non-binding agreement to this effect is likely to happen by next week, which could lead to the Hamied family exiting Cipla, a company they founded in 1935. It could also trigger an open offer for an additional 26% stake, according to the report.