Cipla Shares Decline After U.S.FDA Issues Eight Observations At Pithampur Plant

Shares of Cipla Ltd. declined after the drug maker received Form 483 with eight inspectional observations from the U.S. drug regulator.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices inspection at Cipla's Pithampur manufacturing facility from Feb. 6 to Feb. 17, the company said in a stock exchange filing over the weekend.

"The company will work closely with the U.S.FDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time," Cipla added.