Cipla Q2 Results Review: Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates On Profit Beat

Systematix Corp.

Maintains 'hold' with the target price increased to Rs 1,174 from Rs 1,150.

Earnings performance was above expectations, led by higher-than-expected revenues in the U.S. and strong growth in South Africa and SAGA markets.

The U.S. revenue run rate should remain at current levels in subsequent quarters, while SAGA market sales should moderate owing to the divestment of QCIL.

Brokerage estimates for the company's Ebitda margin are higher (24.8%) than the company’s guidance of 23-24%.

Cipla is currently building 13% revenue growth in FY24, which should moderate to 7% in FY25.

Brokerage expects U.S. business to grow low single digits in FY25, as the larger approvals (gAdvair, gSymbicort and gAbraxane) that can build growth on the base may take longer and by the time these ramp up to their full potential, gRevlimid sales might be eroding steeply.

Potential acquisitions and an early launch of gAdvair/gAbraxane in the U.S. are key upside risks to estimates.