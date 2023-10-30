Cipla Q2 Results Review: Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates On Profit Beat
The company's net profit rose 45% year-on-year to Rs 1,155 crore in the quarter ended September.
Analysts raised earnings estimates for Cipla Ltd. after the drugmaker's second-quarter results beat analysts' estimates on higher volumes.
The company's net profit rose 45% year-on-year to Rs 1,155 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 982 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the profit grew 14%.
Cipla Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue increased 15% to Rs 6,678 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,491 crore).
Ebitda up 33% to Rs 1,734 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,518 crore).
Ebitda margin at 26% versus 22.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.4%).
Here’s what brokerages have to say about Cipla’s Q2 FY24 performance:
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Maintains 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,450 apiece, implying an upside of 24%.
The company beat earnings estimates in Q2 FY24.
It was led by superior performance in the branded generics segment of domestic formulation and SAGA.
The company sustained robust sales growth in North America, led by market share gains and healthy demand for its base portfolio.
The company expects 5-year sustainable growth of 12% for India's business.
Cipla has raised its Ebitda margin guidance to 23-24% (vs. 22-23% earlier) for FY24.
The company expects to sustain the U.S. sales run rate at $220–225 million in Q3 FY24.
Cipla has three differentiated products under clinical trials, which would be filed in FY24/FY25.
The brokerage expects new launches and market share gains to drive growth prospects.
Motilal Oswal raised earnings estimates by 7%/4.4% for FY24/FY25, factoring in better growth prospects in DF, increased visibility for niche launches in North America, and controlled opex.
Brokerage remains positive given its market-beating growth in the prescription market, efforts to enhance the North American product pipeline with differentiated products, and improving profitability in the consumer health business.
Systematix Corp.
Maintains 'hold' with the target price increased to Rs 1,174 from Rs 1,150.
Earnings performance was above expectations, led by higher-than-expected revenues in the U.S. and strong growth in South Africa and SAGA markets.
The U.S. revenue run rate should remain at current levels in subsequent quarters, while SAGA market sales should moderate owing to the divestment of QCIL.
Brokerage estimates for the company's Ebitda margin are higher (24.8%) than the company’s guidance of 23-24%.
Cipla is currently building 13% revenue growth in FY24, which should moderate to 7% in FY25.
Brokerage expects U.S. business to grow low single digits in FY25, as the larger approvals (gAdvair, gSymbicort and gAbraxane) that can build growth on the base may take longer and by the time these ramp up to their full potential, gRevlimid sales might be eroding steeply.
Potential acquisitions and an early launch of gAdvair/gAbraxane in the U.S. are key upside risks to estimates.
Revises forecasts led by a higher contribution from North America during the year.
Nomura
Retains a 'buy' rating with a price target of Rs 1,353.
Results beat estimates on double-digit growth in branded and trade generics.
Higher volumes and better pricing on select products drove the quarter-on-quarter increase.
The company has raised FY24 Ebitda margin guidance from 23% earlier to 23-24%, with a high probability of touching the higher end of the range.
Brokerage raises earnings estimates for FY24/25/26 by 6%, 3%, or 6% on lower costs.