Cipla Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 45%, Beats Estimates

Vohra has guided for margin to remain in the range of 23-23.5% for FY24 and a revenue growth of 10% in the post earnings call. Also, he said that U.S. revenues are expected to continue at the same run rate, clocking in $210-215 million every quarter. While they lost some ground in gAlbuterol, their overall base business grew, he said. He expects some volume increase in gRevlimid sales.

Vohra, in the call, said that they are yet to hear back from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the status of their Indore facility but no approval for gAdvair could be indicative of some issues. They intend to launch the product as soon as the plant is cleared.

He expects single-digit price erosion to continue in the U.S. but added that with the shutting down of certain companies in the U.S., the pricing scenario should readjust and get better.