BQPrimeMarketsCholamandalam Investment Shares Surge After Disbursements, Collection Efficiency Improve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cholamandalam Investment Shares Surge After Disbursements, Collection Efficiency Improve

Total disbursements by the company increased 65% to Rs 21,020 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-2023.

06 Apr 2023, 10:02 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A person holding Indian two rupees bank notes for photograph. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
A person holding Indian two rupees bank notes for photograph. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ Source: BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. advanced the most in over nine weeks as the company's total disbursements and collection efficiency improved in FY23.

Total disbursements by the company increased 65% to Rs 21,020 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-2023, according to the company's exchange filing. Overall, collection efficiency on billing stood at 130%, and the company holds a cash balance of Rs 5.22 crore.

Shares of Cholamandalam Investment rose 4.98% to Rs 821.6 apiece as of 9:39 a.m., compared to a 0.20% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 5.54% intraday, the most since Feb. 1.

The total traded volume stood at 18.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 69.2.

Out of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target implies an upside of 5.9%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline Ahead Of RBI's Monetary Policy Decision; Pharma Stocks Advance

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline Ahead Of RBI's Monetary Policy Decision; Pharma Stocks Advance
Read More
ALSO READ

RBI Monetary Policy Live: Shaktikanta Das To Deliver Repo Rate Decision At 10 A.M. Today

Opinion
RBI Monetary Policy Live: Shaktikanta Das To Deliver Repo Rate Decision At 10 A.M. Today
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh 
Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT