China Stocks Set to Enter Bull Market on Return From Holidays

The stream of positive data sets the ground for Chinese equities to rally further, extending their outstanding rebound following the rollback of virus curbs and a policy pivot by Beijing late last year. Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said their forecast of 5.3% growth for China’s economy this year could be raised with pent-up demand driving an earlier-than-expected recovery, while Jefferies Financial Group Inc. anticipates upgrades in earnings estimates following the holiday.