China Stock Gauge Slumps 20% From 2023 Peak As Pessimism Abounds

Pedestrians along an elevated walkway as an electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Friday, May 26, 2023. The cost of 12-month interest-rate swaps, which anticipate where interest rates will be in a year’s time, slipped to 2.06% this week, down from as high as 2.47% just over two months ago. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg