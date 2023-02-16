China’s $2 Trillion LGFV Market Flashes New Credit Warning

Entrusted with funding public projects such as roads, bridges and subways, these local finance vehicles have emerged as one of the weakest links in China’s state sector with a pile of debt in the wake of a protracted property-sector crisis and massive Covid-linked spending. While they have yet to default on any public note, the drying pipeline of issuances is fueling concerns that some of them might find it harder to replenish funds despite a loosened monetary policy.