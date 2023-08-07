China Or India? How To Invest In The Coming Asia Boom

Over the long term, India’s macro factors are more favorable because of demographics, as well as specific companies’ growth prospects. Picking stocks in India is all about technology and digitization. We like APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., whose steel structures are used to construct buildings, and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., a medical testing firm. We also like software company Persistent Systems Ltd. and digital mapping company CE Info Systems Ltd., as well as Dreamfolks Services Ltd., which offers services at airports. China will not achieve the high growth of the past, and thus opportunities will be limited. Nevertheless, it’s an enormous market, and there will certainly be pockets of opportunities.