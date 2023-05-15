China Opens New Access To $3 Trillion Swaps Trading Market

“The market share of overseas investors in onshore IRS after Swap Connect starts will be bigger than the China bonds holding share for sure,” said Haoao Weng, head of rates trading for onshore China at BNP Paribas SA, also one of the authorized banks. “Offshore hedge funds are constrained by their balance sheet to participate in the bond market but the enthusiasm for them to participate in the rates derivatives market will be bigger than their appetite for the bonds.”