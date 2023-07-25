Chennai Petroleum Shares Fall The Most In Nine Months After A 76% Decline In Q1 Profit

Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation fell 8.08% to Rs 407.1 apiece as of 9:33 a.m., as compared to a 0.12% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip declined as much as 9.69% intraday, the highest single day fall since Oct. 27, 2022.

The scrip has risen nearly 97.7% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 7.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.7.

Out of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, another recommends a 'hold', and the third suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 11.2%.