BQPrimeMarketsChennai Petroleum Shares Fall The Most In Nine Months After A 76% Decline In Q1 Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Petroleum Shares Fall The Most In Nine Months After A 76% Decline In Q1 Profit

The company's net profit declined 76% year-on-year to Rs 556.5 crore in the quarter ended June.

25 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corp. declined the most in nearly nine months after its first-quarter profit fell.

The company's net profit declined 76% year-on-year to Rs 556.5 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues down 34% at Rs 17,985.67 crore.

  • Ebitda down 72% at Rs 949.87 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 5.3% vs. 12.4%

  • Net profit down 76% to Rs 556.5 crore.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher As ICICI, HDFC Bank Lead; ITC Drags

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher As ICICI, HDFC Bank Lead; ITC Drags
Read More

Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation fell 8.08% to Rs 407.1 apiece as of 9:33 a.m., as compared to a 0.12% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip declined as much as 9.69% intraday, the highest single day fall since Oct. 27, 2022.

The scrip has risen nearly 97.7% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 7.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.7.

Out of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, another recommends a 'hold', and the third suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 11.2%.

ALSO READ

ITC's Hotel Business Demerger Plan Failed To Cheer Investors. Here's Why

Opinion
ITC's Hotel Business Demerger Plan Failed To Cheer Investors. Here's Why
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT