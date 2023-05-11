Chalet Hotels' Sanjay Sethi Is Confident Of Growth In FY24

There is momentum over the last three-four quarters, driven by "very strong" demand for hospitality sector, according to Sanjay Sethi, chief executive officer and managing director at Chalet Hotels.

Business travel has picked up rapidly and is supplemented by the wedding season and social segments.

"All segments are looking very strong and all the business we have has done really well," Sethi said, in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Sethi is confident about growth as well. "All indicators projects a good FY24," he said.

Chalet Hotels also has a really large inventory of new assets coming into play this year, and that will spur growth for the business, in addition to natural organic growth, he said.

"We expect H2 of this year to be stronger than last year, and we expect FY24 to remain strong, driven by a combination of average rooms rates and some boost on the occupancy side," the CEO said.

According to Sethi, 25-30% of growth in revenue is a reasonable estimate for Chalet Hotels, with a mix of average room rate and higher occupancy. "We are hoping to do better than this," he said.