Chalet Hotels' Sanjay Sethi Is Confident Of Growth In FY24
There is momentum over the last three-four quarters, driven by "very strong" demand for hospitality sector, according to Sanjay Sethi, chief executive officer and managing director at Chalet Hotels.
Business travel has picked up rapidly and is supplemented by the wedding season and social segments.
"All segments are looking very strong and all the business we have has done really well," Sethi said, in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.
Sethi is confident about growth as well. "All indicators projects a good FY24," he said.
Chalet Hotels also has a really large inventory of new assets coming into play this year, and that will spur growth for the business, in addition to natural organic growth, he said.
"We expect H2 of this year to be stronger than last year, and we expect FY24 to remain strong, driven by a combination of average rooms rates and some boost on the occupancy side," the CEO said.
According to Sethi, 25-30% of growth in revenue is a reasonable estimate for Chalet Hotels, with a mix of average room rate and higher occupancy. "We are hoping to do better than this," he said.
Chalet Hotels Ltd. sustained its robust operational performance in the March quarter of FY23, which resulted in highest ever quarterly net sales and best-ever margins, according to IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd.
"Q4 was the strongest quarter for the company till date with historical best average room rates and room revenue," the brokerage said in a May 9 note.
IDBI Capital maintains a 'buy' rating on the hotel chain, with a target price of Rs 457, implying an upside return potential of 16%. The stock is in a sweet spot to benefit from demand outlook in corporate travel in the near term, according to the brokerage.
Q4 Highlights
The company has a capex plan of Rs 600 crore in FY24E. Capex of Rs 280 crore on commercial projects, including second commercial tower, and the balance Rs 320 crore includes spillover capex of new hotel at Hyderabad, hotel expansion at Pune, capex on new hotel in Delhi and expansion of Marriott Hotel, the IDBI Capital note said.
Average room rate grew by 108% year-on year to Rs 11,304, while occupancy was up by 1,800 basis points year-on-year to 74%.
The food and beverage business contributed 30.5% of total overall revenue at Rs 94.6 crore.
Rental and annuity segment contributed 8% to overall revenue in Q4 FY23.
The company had debt of around Rs 2,400 crore at the end of Q4 FY23. The management expects it to peak out to Rs 2,650 crore and then it will start reducing, the note said.
Outlook On Leisure Segment
Chalet Hotels strategy was to get into leisure and it expects to put majority of its inventory towards stay in big cities and luxury hotels, Sethi said.
"We do expect about 20% inventory in next two-three years to be in the leisure space, and we are looking for more opportunities in Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur and up in the hills," he said.
On Chalet's foray into leisure segment with acquisition of Dukes Retreat, Sethi said it was a great fit as it is drivable from Mumbai and has an iconic location with a fan base.
"We will renovate, reposition with some expansion and relaunch this," he said.