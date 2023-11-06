Tata Motors, Chalet Hotels, Asian Paints, RateGain — Buy, Sell Or Hold? AskBQ
Here's what experts say about Tata Motors, Cipla, Chalet Hotels, PNB and Asian Paints.
Which is the best stock for investment in the automobile sector as demand is set to get a boost in the upcoming festive season? Are paint companies a good bet? What's the outlook on hotels industry?
Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com and Kush Bohra, founder at Kushbohra.com, answered these investor queries and more, on BQ Prime's Ask BQ show.
Tata Motors Ltd.
Joshi: Passenger vehicles and two-wheelers are seeing good growth.
Festive season to give a boost to the sales.
Constructive on TVS Motors Co. for two-wheelers and Tata Motors for four-wheeler vehicle space.
From price perspective, Tata Motors is favourable.
Bohra: Stock was due a rebound and is in a consolidation mode right now, but bias turns positive.
From a near term perspective, Rs 680 and Rs 710 with support zone at Rs 625.
Other recommendations: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Joshi: Target of Rs 610 on the stock.
Recommends to continue holding the stock, as it is reporting good numbers, especially with festival and holiday season coming up.
Bohra: Nothing currently suggests that the stock would decline in the medium term.
Support level is Rs 540 and is rebounding now.
Upside of Rs 600-640 levels in the short to medium term.
Book profits partially if needed.
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.
Joshi: Should continue holding the stock
Earning figures look good. Target is in the Rs 750 range.
Bohra: The stock is in an uptrend. Can reach Rs 760-790 levels.
Recommends to continue holding the stock. Nothing suggests a slowdown in the stock.
Seen correction from Rs 640 to Rs 540 levels, but the stock has rebounded sharply from there.
Asian Paints Ltd.
Joshi: Buy on dips.
It is a matter of time before confidence returns in the stock.
Bohra: It is not ideal to have this stock for short term horizon.
All dips are a buying opportunity.
Stock trying to create bottom formation at Rs 2,900-2,950 levels.
Stock to head to higher level till Rs 3,200, following the convergence level of Rs 3,075.
Joshi: MapmyIndia, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank.
Bohra: Vedant Fashions Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Cipla Ltd.
