Centre Halts Sale Of Wheat, Rice To States Under OMSS To Maintain Stock, Control Prices

The Centre on Wednesday said it has discontinued the sale of wheat and rice to states under Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) with effect from June 13 to maintain adequate buffer stock and control price rise amid concerns of kharif crop being impacted due to expected shortfall in monsoon rains.

This was informed by Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"Considering expected deficiency in rainfall caused by El-Nino as speculated by IMD due to which Kharif crop production in country may be adversely affected, and in order to control inflationary trends and to maintain adequate stock levels under central pool for distribution under National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes..., the sale of wheat and rice under Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) for State Governments, including Tamil Nadu, has been discontinued with effect from June 13," she said.