Cement Sector On Track For Demand Pick-Up, Say Analysts

“The macros of the cement industry remain stable in the long term, driven by demand from the urban housing sectors, upcoming infrastructure projects, as well as generous rural demand, though presently the sector is riddled with cost-side issues," Ravleen Sethi, associate director at CareEdge, said.

As the sector grapples with the higher fuel cost, a sustained increase in prices without impacting the demand momentum stands critical for the operational performance in the near term, according to Sethi.

Although the credit metrics of the industry largely remain stable due to the net cash-positive positions of the large players, medium-sized players are likely to witness more moderation in the credit metrics due to subdued profitability and capex-related debt, which is expected on their balance sheets.

The players need to take price hikes in a gradual manner so that it does not weigh down on demand revival. An increase of approximately Rs 25–30 per bag would be required to offset cost inflation on a year-to-year basis, and a hike of Rs 45–50 per bag is required to restore profitability back to FY21 levels.