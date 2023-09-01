CelsiusPro's Jonathan Barratt On What's Pushing Oil Prices Up

Brent crude prices have risen by 2.86% in the past month and 17.90% since June, to $86.42 per barrel as of Sept. 1.

One of the factors behind the price rise is the crude oil production cuts undertaken by major producers, such as OPEC countries, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, Jonathan Barratt, chief executive officer at CelsiusPro AG, told BQ Prime.

Russia has reached an agreement with OPEC+ partners to decrease oil exports, and the new key parameters will be announced next week, according to Reuters.

The world's second-largest oil exporter has been decreasing output and exports with Saudi Arabia, which recently said that it will extend its existing voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day for another month through September.

These reductions were also supported by India's crude imports from Russia, which fell by almost 24% month-on-month in August as the fuel discounts generally enjoyed by India declined owing to rising Brent oil prices.

Apart from this, Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to reach Florida, U.S., in the coming week, might have an impact on energy supply and demand, leading to supply-backed price rises, according to Barratt.

China's economic slowdown and weak macroeconomic data have an impact on crude prices and demand, he said. China is the world's largest importer of crude oil, and consequently, it has a large impact on crude demand.