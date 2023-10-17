Cello World, ESAF Small Finance Bank, ASK Automotive Get SEBI Nod To Float IPOs

At present, ESAF Financial Holdings owns a 62.46 per cent stake in the small finance bank, while PNB MetLife and Bajaj Allianz Life own 4.75 per cent and 3.89 per cent stake in the lender, respectively. Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised to augment the bank's Tier 1 capital base.

ESAF Small Finance Bank is one of the leading small finance banks in India.

ASK Automotive's IPO is entirely an OFS of 2,95,71,390 equity shares by promoters -- Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee -- as per the draft prospectus.