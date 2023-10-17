Ceat Shares Surge Over 11% After Q2 Profit Climbs 32-Fold

Shares of Ceat Ltd. rose to a seven-week high on Tuesday after its profit surged nearly 32-fold in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 3125.46% year-on-year to Rs 207.7 crore in the second quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.

The cap in loss from the exceptional items during the quarter led to a rise in the company's profit. No compensation was paid for the group's voluntary retirement schemes for the quarter and the six months ended September of fiscal 2024, as per the notes to account for in the firm's consolidated financial results.

Similarly, there was no loss reported from the subsidiaries or joint ventures in Sri Lanka on account of the devaluation of its currency in the quarter and six months ended September 2023.